Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Incredible opportunity to rent a spacious, detached home on a cul-de-sac! Large lot! 4 bedrooms,3 full and 2 half baths.Vaulted ceiling in the living and dining room with 3 dormer windows, bay window; Screened porch, large deck and fully fenced backyard! Open floor plan for easy entertaining; fully finished basement with 2 dens/rooms! Spacious bedrooms on the upper level! 2 car garage; Great Herndon location! Pets are case by case basis; Available for occupancy starting May 15th.