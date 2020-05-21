12711 BRADWELL RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

This home will WOW you! With approximately 2650 square feet on 2 levels -- AND a beautiful vaulted ceiling sunroom/family room addition -- this is an amazing floorplan! Lots of windows on both levels allow natural light throughout -- plus a screened porch, deck and fabulous fenced backyard! The main level includes hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout! The kitchen has been updated to include granite counter tops with a deep stainless steel sink, opens to breakfast room, breakfast bar with pendant lights, a skylight, white cabinets with a wood slat back splash, brushed nickel hardware, a separate pantry cabinet, ceramic top stove, Samsung microwave and a refrigerator with door dispenser. The flexible main level has space to use as a large family room, formal dining space or a breakfast room opening to the sunroom. From the sunroom, a sliding glass door to the deck leads to a staircase to the fenced back yard. This 5 bedroom home includes 3 bedrooms + 2 full baths on the main level -- with the master bedroom featuring a ceiling fan and a large master bath with a shower and an updated vanity. The master bedroom also has separate access to the screened porch! The 2 other bedrooms on the main level are near the remodeled 2nd full bath. The spacious lower level features full size windows on both sides with lots of natural light ~ and includes a recreation room with a wood burning fireplace, 2 additional bedrooms with a full bath, and a finished storage room/laundry room with lots of storage space. Popular Fox Mill Estates neighborhood features its own shopping center with restaurants, Starbucks, grocery store and MORE! Fantastic location puts you just minutes from Reston Town Center, Dulles Tollway, Dulles Airport, new Silver Line Metro and Reston and Fairfax County Parkways. THIS IS THE ONE!