Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:59 AM

12711 BRADWELL RD

12711 Bradwell Road · No Longer Available
Location

12711 Bradwell Road, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home will WOW you! With approximately 2650 square feet on 2 levels -- AND a beautiful vaulted ceiling sunroom/family room addition -- this is an amazing floorplan! Lots of windows on both levels allow natural light throughout -- plus a screened porch, deck and fabulous fenced backyard! The main level includes hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout! The kitchen has been updated to include granite counter tops with a deep stainless steel sink, opens to breakfast room, breakfast bar with pendant lights, a skylight, white cabinets with a wood slat back splash, brushed nickel hardware, a separate pantry cabinet, ceramic top stove, Samsung microwave and a refrigerator with door dispenser. The flexible main level has space to use as a large family room, formal dining space or a breakfast room opening to the sunroom. From the sunroom, a sliding glass door to the deck leads to a staircase to the fenced back yard. This 5 bedroom home includes 3 bedrooms + 2 full baths on the main level -- with the master bedroom featuring a ceiling fan and a large master bath with a shower and an updated vanity. The master bedroom also has separate access to the screened porch! The 2 other bedrooms on the main level are near the remodeled 2nd full bath. The spacious lower level features full size windows on both sides with lots of natural light ~ and includes a recreation room with a wood burning fireplace, 2 additional bedrooms with a full bath, and a finished storage room/laundry room with lots of storage space. Popular Fox Mill Estates neighborhood features its own shopping center with restaurants, Starbucks, grocery store and MORE! Fantastic location puts you just minutes from Reston Town Center, Dulles Tollway, Dulles Airport, new Silver Line Metro and Reston and Fairfax County Parkways. THIS IS THE ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12711 BRADWELL RD have any available units?
12711 BRADWELL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 12711 BRADWELL RD have?
Some of 12711 BRADWELL RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12711 BRADWELL RD currently offering any rent specials?
12711 BRADWELL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12711 BRADWELL RD pet-friendly?
No, 12711 BRADWELL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 12711 BRADWELL RD offer parking?
Yes, 12711 BRADWELL RD offers parking.
Does 12711 BRADWELL RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12711 BRADWELL RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12711 BRADWELL RD have a pool?
No, 12711 BRADWELL RD does not have a pool.
Does 12711 BRADWELL RD have accessible units?
No, 12711 BRADWELL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 12711 BRADWELL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12711 BRADWELL RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12711 BRADWELL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12711 BRADWELL RD does not have units with air conditioning.

