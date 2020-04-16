All apartments in Franklin Farm
12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT

12568 Quincy Adams Court · No Longer Available
Location

12568 Quincy Adams Court, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Warm and Inviting! This 5 BR / 3.5 Bath Colonial style home offers rich wood floors, remodeled baths, updated kitchen with large pantry, master bath with soaking tub, large walk-in closet and dual sinks. There is a mudroom on the main level, completely finished rec room area with huge wet bar and leads to the wooded backyard. Loads of windows throughout. Enjoy your nicely landscaped surroundings from the two-tiered deck with stairs to a lower patio. Association includes jogging paths, pool and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT have any available units?
12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT have?
Some of 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT offer parking?
No, 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT has a pool.
Does 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT have accessible units?
No, 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

