12568 QUINCY ADAMS COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Warm and Inviting! This 5 BR / 3.5 Bath Colonial style home offers rich wood floors, remodeled baths, updated kitchen with large pantry, master bath with soaking tub, large walk-in closet and dual sinks. There is a mudroom on the main level, completely finished rec room area with huge wet bar and leads to the wooded backyard. Loads of windows throughout. Enjoy your nicely landscaped surroundings from the two-tiered deck with stairs to a lower patio. Association includes jogging paths, pool and more!