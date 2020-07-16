Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

1184 Banister Place Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath Brick Home in the Westwood Subdivision in Forest - This brick home offers 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, formal dining room, huge main level great room as well as large eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and tile back splash, side entry to mud room and laundry as well as the main level full bath. This home offers a terrace level studio or mother-in-law apartment as well as a storage shed and a beautiful, private landscaped yard. The school district is in the county of Bedford.



Call ( 434) 455-2777 to schedule your personal showing.



(RLNE3285038)