Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

1184 Banister Place

1184 Banister Place · (434) 455-2777 ext. 1003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1184 Banister Place, Forest, VA 24551

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1184 Banister Place · Avail. Sep 1

$2,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1184 Banister Place Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath Brick Home in the Westwood Subdivision in Forest - This brick home offers 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, formal dining room, huge main level great room as well as large eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and tile back splash, side entry to mud room and laundry as well as the main level full bath. This home offers a terrace level studio or mother-in-law apartment as well as a storage shed and a beautiful, private landscaped yard. The school district is in the county of Bedford.

Call ( 434) 455-2777 to schedule your personal showing.

(RLNE3285038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1184 Banister Place have any available units?
1184 Banister Place has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1184 Banister Place currently offering any rent specials?
1184 Banister Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1184 Banister Place pet-friendly?
No, 1184 Banister Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest.
Does 1184 Banister Place offer parking?
No, 1184 Banister Place does not offer parking.
Does 1184 Banister Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1184 Banister Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1184 Banister Place have a pool?
No, 1184 Banister Place does not have a pool.
Does 1184 Banister Place have accessible units?
No, 1184 Banister Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1184 Banister Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1184 Banister Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1184 Banister Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1184 Banister Place does not have units with air conditioning.
