Fluvanna County, VA
2054 WILMINGTON RD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2054 WILMINGTON RD

2054 Wilmington Road · No Longer Available
Location

2054 Wilmington Road, Fluvanna County, VA 22963

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. DO NOT TRESPASS. CALL LISTING AGENT WITH QUESTIONS. Historic country cottage located in Wilmington. Built in the 1700's with beautiful original heart pine flooring. 1 Bedroom, 1 bath, large eat-in kitchen, stacking washer and dryer in small laundry room off kitchen and large living room. Dual sided fireplace. No smoking. Pet considered with owner approval and non-refundable pet deposit. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance, HVAC filter changes, utilities, and trash removal. Application and credit check required. THIS PROPERTY IS MANAGED BY MONTICELLO PROPERTIES NOT LONG AND FOSTER. APPLICATIONS MUST COME THROUGH MONTICELLO PROPERTIES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

