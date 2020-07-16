2054 WILMINGTON RD

Amenities

THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. DO NOT TRESPASS. CALL LISTING AGENT WITH QUESTIONS. Historic country cottage located in Wilmington. Built in the 1700's with beautiful original heart pine flooring. 1 Bedroom, 1 bath, large eat-in kitchen, stacking washer and dryer in small laundry room off kitchen and large living room. Dual sided fireplace. No smoking. Pet considered with owner approval and non-refundable pet deposit. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance, HVAC filter changes, utilities, and trash removal. Application and credit check required. THIS PROPERTY IS MANAGED BY MONTICELLO PROPERTIES NOT LONG AND FOSTER. APPLICATIONS MUST COME THROUGH MONTICELLO PROPERTIES.