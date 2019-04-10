13610 Floris Street - LL

Amenities

Basement Apartment Includes Utilities & Fios on 2+ Acres - SHORT TERM RENTAL - UNFURNISHED. VACANT - Private Fully Finished Walk-Out Light Filled Basement Apartment: 1100+ Square Feet with French Doors opens to English Garden on 2+ Acres Partially Wooded. Occupancy Restriction: NO MORE THAN 2 OCCUPANTS. Large Bedroom, Full Bath, Den/Office/Study. Living Room, Kitchen/Dining Area, Fully Equipped Kitchen. Stacked Washer/Dryer. Private Entry/Exit. Patio. Newer Carpet & Painted Neutral Wall-to-Wall. 1 Cat OR 1 Friendly Dog under 45 lbs., Case by Case; Breed Restrictions. Driveway or Street Parking - 1 Vehicle Only Allowed. Includes All Utilities & Verizon Fios CATV/Internet. GOOD CREDIT ONLY. Professional Owner Occupied Single Family Home located on Cul-de-Sac. Private & Tranquil, Well Maintained Premises, Lawn, English Garden, Landscaping, Fire Pit, Hammock. Walking Trails & Benches on this Exclusive Property on 2+ Acres backs to Woods. Watch Deer, Birds & Wild Turkeys Dusk to Dawn. Application Fee: $50.00 includes Credit & National Criminal Check. NON-SMOKING/NON-VAPING. Convenient to Dulles Airport, Shopping, Restaurants, & More. Call Owner/licensed realtor to schedule showing appointment: 703-561-9555.



(RLNE3198475)