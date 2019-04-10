All apartments in Floris
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM

13610 Floris Street - LL

13610 Floris Street · No Longer Available
Location

13610 Floris Street, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fire pit
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Basement Apartment Includes Utilities & Fios on 2+ Acres - SHORT TERM RENTAL - UNFURNISHED. VACANT - Private Fully Finished Walk-Out Light Filled Basement Apartment: 1100+ Square Feet with French Doors opens to English Garden on 2+ Acres Partially Wooded. Occupancy Restriction: NO MORE THAN 2 OCCUPANTS. Large Bedroom, Full Bath, Den/Office/Study. Living Room, Kitchen/Dining Area, Fully Equipped Kitchen. Stacked Washer/Dryer. Private Entry/Exit. Patio. Newer Carpet & Painted Neutral Wall-to-Wall. 1 Cat OR 1 Friendly Dog under 45 lbs., Case by Case; Breed Restrictions. Driveway or Street Parking - 1 Vehicle Only Allowed. Includes All Utilities & Verizon Fios CATV/Internet. GOOD CREDIT ONLY. Professional Owner Occupied Single Family Home located on Cul-de-Sac. Private & Tranquil, Well Maintained Premises, Lawn, English Garden, Landscaping, Fire Pit, Hammock. Walking Trails & Benches on this Exclusive Property on 2+ Acres backs to Woods. Watch Deer, Birds & Wild Turkeys Dusk to Dawn. Application Fee: $50.00 includes Credit & National Criminal Check. NON-SMOKING/NON-VAPING. Convenient to Dulles Airport, Shopping, Restaurants, & More. Call Owner/licensed realtor to schedule showing appointment: 703-561-9555.

(RLNE3198475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13610 Floris Street - LL have any available units?
13610 Floris Street - LL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
What amenities does 13610 Floris Street - LL have?
Some of 13610 Floris Street - LL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13610 Floris Street - LL currently offering any rent specials?
13610 Floris Street - LL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13610 Floris Street - LL pet-friendly?
Yes, 13610 Floris Street - LL is pet friendly.
Does 13610 Floris Street - LL offer parking?
No, 13610 Floris Street - LL does not offer parking.
Does 13610 Floris Street - LL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13610 Floris Street - LL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13610 Floris Street - LL have a pool?
No, 13610 Floris Street - LL does not have a pool.
Does 13610 Floris Street - LL have accessible units?
No, 13610 Floris Street - LL does not have accessible units.
Does 13610 Floris Street - LL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13610 Floris Street - LL has units with dishwashers.
Does 13610 Floris Street - LL have units with air conditioning?
No, 13610 Floris Street - LL does not have units with air conditioning.
