13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room hot tub media room

Exceptional first time 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath rental in popular Middleton Farms community. Be prepared to be impressed as you enter this home. Gleaming hard woods greet you in both the living and dining rooms. The great room is no different. The two story ceiling along with the wood burning stone fireplace will take your breath away. It adjoins the eat in kitchen with a breakfast area including a bay window and a skylight. The first floor also includes an office with elegant, functional built ins.Step upstairs on either the front or back stairs to the upper level to 4 spacious bedrooms or go downstairs to the lower level where you will find a game room, a room that can be used as a playroom or teen hangout zone, a media room including surround sound wiring, a wet bar and a room that could serve as a fifth bedroom or an additional office area (without ingress or egress access to the outside). A bathroom with a luxurious steam shower is also located on the lower level.This is an exceptional home that includes lawn and landscape care in the rent.