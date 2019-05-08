All apartments in Floris
Floris, VA
13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE

13355 Horsepen Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13355 Horsepen Woods Lane, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
hot tub
media room
Exceptional first time 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath rental in popular Middleton Farms community. Be prepared to be impressed as you enter this home. Gleaming hard woods greet you in both the living and dining rooms. The great room is no different. The two story ceiling along with the wood burning stone fireplace will take your breath away. It adjoins the eat in kitchen with a breakfast area including a bay window and a skylight. The first floor also includes an office with elegant, functional built ins.Step upstairs on either the front or back stairs to the upper level to 4 spacious bedrooms or go downstairs to the lower level where you will find a game room, a room that can be used as a playroom or teen hangout zone, a media room including surround sound wiring, a wet bar and a room that could serve as a fifth bedroom or an additional office area (without ingress or egress access to the outside). A bathroom with a luxurious steam shower is also located on the lower level.This is an exceptional home that includes lawn and landscape care in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE have any available units?
13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
What amenities does 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE have?
Some of 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE offer parking?
No, 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE have a pool?
No, 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE have accessible units?
No, 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13355 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
