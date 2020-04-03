13310 POINT RIDER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well-maintained brick & siding home in lovely Borneham Wood. Over 2,200 total square feet & beautifully sited on 1/3 acre lot, complete with mature landscaping, rear deck, shaded patio area, tree swing and shed (with electricity). 5 true bedrooms, 3 full baths and loads of hardwood flooring throughout. Freshly painted with neutral palette. Two fireplaces (living room & family room) are ready for propane gas or wood-burning. Upper level features living, dining room & kitchen vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom includes dual closets, dressing area and full bath. Nicely sized secondary bedrooms have ample closet space. Lower level family room is perfectly sized for movie or game nights, with walk-out to huge screened three-season Florida/sunroom (with heater). A full bath is convenient for the 4th bedroom. 5th bedroom set up as an office but can convert back, depending upon your needs. Tucked behind the property is quick access to community common ground ... great place to walk the dog or play with the kids. Close proximity to Dulles Airport, shopping, schools, bus and metro rail.