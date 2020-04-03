All apartments in Floris
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:47 PM

13310 POINT RIDER LANE

13310 Point Rider Lane · (703) 896-5869
Location

13310 Point Rider Lane, Floris, VA 20171

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1530 sqft

Amenities

Well-maintained brick & siding home in lovely Borneham Wood. Over 2,200 total square feet & beautifully sited on 1/3 acre lot, complete with mature landscaping, rear deck, shaded patio area, tree swing and shed (with electricity). 5 true bedrooms, 3 full baths and loads of hardwood flooring throughout. Freshly painted with neutral palette. Two fireplaces (living room & family room) are ready for propane gas or wood-burning. Upper level features living, dining room & kitchen vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom includes dual closets, dressing area and full bath. Nicely sized secondary bedrooms have ample closet space. Lower level family room is perfectly sized for movie or game nights, with walk-out to huge screened three-season Florida/sunroom (with heater). A full bath is convenient for the 4th bedroom. 5th bedroom set up as an office but can convert back, depending upon your needs. Tucked behind the property is quick access to community common ground ... great place to walk the dog or play with the kids. Close proximity to Dulles Airport, shopping, schools, bus and metro rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13310 POINT RIDER LANE have any available units?
13310 POINT RIDER LANE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13310 POINT RIDER LANE have?
Some of 13310 POINT RIDER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13310 POINT RIDER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13310 POINT RIDER LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13310 POINT RIDER LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13310 POINT RIDER LANE is pet friendly.
Does 13310 POINT RIDER LANE offer parking?
No, 13310 POINT RIDER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13310 POINT RIDER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13310 POINT RIDER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13310 POINT RIDER LANE have a pool?
No, 13310 POINT RIDER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13310 POINT RIDER LANE have accessible units?
No, 13310 POINT RIDER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13310 POINT RIDER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13310 POINT RIDER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13310 POINT RIDER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13310 POINT RIDER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
