13207 ASHNUT LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Photos coming soon. Spacious 2400+ sq ft, 4 Bd, 3.5 Bath, 3 lvl home. Upper lvl has 3 BRs and 2 full baths, including a master suite with cathedral ceiling, walk in closet, and sun filled master luxury bath with jetted soaking tub, separate shower, and skylight. A convenient half bath on main lvl, and a full bath in completely finished bsmt. Gleaming hardwood floors on every lvl. Kit has granite counters and all SS appliances. Newer energy efficient windows with custom blinds. The rear of the home is fenced in and has a deck and concrete/brick floor patio and built in garden. Great schools! Convenient to Route 28, toll road, Fairfax Cnty Pkwy, Dulles Airport and lots of shopping and restaurants. Bus stops right in front of community. Herndon Metro Station, about a mile away, expected to open July 2020. Private community within McNair Farms, which features pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball court, walking/jogging trails, and playgrounds. The home is in a cul-de-sac and so has no thru traffic and plenty of parking, unlike some nearby twnhm developments. You will love living here!