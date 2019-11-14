All apartments in Floris
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

13207 ASHNUT LANE

13207 Ashnut Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13207 Ashnut Lane, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Photos coming soon. Spacious 2400+ sq ft, 4 Bd, 3.5 Bath, 3 lvl home. Upper lvl has 3 BRs and 2 full baths, including a master suite with cathedral ceiling, walk in closet, and sun filled master luxury bath with jetted soaking tub, separate shower, and skylight. A convenient half bath on main lvl, and a full bath in completely finished bsmt. Gleaming hardwood floors on every lvl. Kit has granite counters and all SS appliances. Newer energy efficient windows with custom blinds. The rear of the home is fenced in and has a deck and concrete/brick floor patio and built in garden. Great schools! Convenient to Route 28, toll road, Fairfax Cnty Pkwy, Dulles Airport and lots of shopping and restaurants. Bus stops right in front of community. Herndon Metro Station, about a mile away, expected to open July 2020. Private community within McNair Farms, which features pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball court, walking/jogging trails, and playgrounds. The home is in a cul-de-sac and so has no thru traffic and plenty of parking, unlike some nearby twnhm developments. You will love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13207 ASHNUT LANE have any available units?
13207 ASHNUT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
What amenities does 13207 ASHNUT LANE have?
Some of 13207 ASHNUT LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13207 ASHNUT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13207 ASHNUT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13207 ASHNUT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13207 ASHNUT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 13207 ASHNUT LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13207 ASHNUT LANE offers parking.
Does 13207 ASHNUT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13207 ASHNUT LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13207 ASHNUT LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13207 ASHNUT LANE has a pool.
Does 13207 ASHNUT LANE have accessible units?
No, 13207 ASHNUT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13207 ASHNUT LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13207 ASHNUT LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13207 ASHNUT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13207 ASHNUT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

