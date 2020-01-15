12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Newly Upgraded! Many new features for this beautiful colonial single family house: Fully upgraded kitchen including new solid red oak hardwood floor in the kitchen, laundry and storage room. Newly upgraded gorgeous granite countertop and new marble backsplash flow through all kitchen areas. Spacious granite central island and granite office nook. New appliances include new KRAUS 33 inch double under mount stainless steel sink, new GE range with grill pan and new Samsung side by side refrigerator with in door ice maker. Located within walking distance to the future Herndon Metrorail Station that is expected to operate this year. Excellent schools. Won~t last soon. Must see.