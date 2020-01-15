All apartments in Floris
12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT

12846 Williams Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

12846 Williams Meadow Court, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Newly Upgraded! Many new features for this beautiful colonial single family house: Fully upgraded kitchen including new solid red oak hardwood floor in the kitchen, laundry and storage room. Newly upgraded gorgeous granite countertop and new marble backsplash flow through all kitchen areas. Spacious granite central island and granite office nook. New appliances include new KRAUS 33 inch double under mount stainless steel sink, new GE range with grill pan and new Samsung side by side refrigerator with in door ice maker. Located within walking distance to the future Herndon Metrorail Station that is expected to operate this year. Excellent schools. Won~t last soon. Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have any available units?
12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
What amenities does 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have?
Some of 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT offer parking?
No, 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have a pool?
No, 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12846 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

