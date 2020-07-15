/
3 bedroom apartments
169 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairfax Station, VA
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5553 HECATE COURT
5553 Hecate Court, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 level townhome with hardwood floors throughout. Lower level walkout to fenced patio, close to shopping , stores, restaurants, V.R.E. and GM university.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5519 WHITFIELD COURT
5519 Whitfield Court, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1830 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * NO S.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10278 COLONY PARK DRIVE
10278 Colony Park Drive, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1941 sqft
DELIGHFUL HOME IN BEAUTIFUL SETTING-STUNNING WOODED VIEWS-HARDWOOD FLOORS-CORIAN COUNTERS-ATRIUM DOOR TO DECK OFF KITCHEN-MASTER SUITE W/PRIVATE BATH & JETTED TUB-LL FAM RM W/RASIED BRICK HEARTH FIREPLACE-WALK-OUT TO FENCED REAR YARD/PATIO-COMMUNITY
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
11620 HAVENNER ROAD
11620 Havenner Road, Fairfax Station, VA
4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH, FULLY FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. 3 FINISHED LEVELS, PRIVATE WOODED LOT, COMMUTERS DELIGHT, NEAR VRE, BUS SERVICE TO PENTAGON, GREAT SCHOOLS, READY MID AUGUST, MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5421 CABOT RIDGE CT
5421 Cabot Ridge Court, Fairfax Station, VA
Great townhouse rental. End unit, all brick, hardwood floors, and Robinson High School pyramid. The whole house was just painted and new flooring. Just renovated. Only 2 incomes considered with good credit.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10298 LATNEY ROAD
10298 Latney Road, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1717 sqft
End unit town home, near VRE rail road station, Target, Walmart, public bus nearby. All finished 3 levels, new carpet, mirrors, deck and walk out basement. 3 Br and 2.55 ba. Full size deck from Kitchen area. Near GMU, Burke Centre parkway.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfax Station
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5416 HELM COURT
5416 Helm Court, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1870 sqft
Welcome to convenient and popular Glen Cove! This great End Unit 3 Bedroom Townhouse features, a beautifully updated Eat-In Kitchen, 2 updated full Baths plus 2 Half Baths , a huge finished Walk-Out Basement Recreation Room, a very spacious
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
5002 Gadsen Dr
5002 Gadsen Drive, Kings Park West, VA
Updated and immaculate 4 bed/3.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
10043 Downeys Wood Ct.
10043 Downeys Wood Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1052 sqft
RENOVATED 3BR 3BA home in Burke Centre Community - RENOVATED 3BR 3BA Home in fabulous Burke Centre Community with 1-car garage*Owner takes so much pride in keeping home in the best of condition for her tenants! Well-maintained bright & open
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10182 SASSAFRAS WOODS CT
10182 Sassafras Woods Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
PROFESSIONALY CLEANED and ready for you**This home has been freshly painted and new tub/tile installed in guest bathroom**New refrigerator to be installed July 7th**Energy efficient LED bulbs in all light fixtures**Newer ceiling fans**Thermal tilt
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11219 GOLDFLOWER CT
11219 Goldflower Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
PRIVATE AND SECLUDED 1 ACRE LOT*3 BEDROOMS, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10676 MYRTLE OAK CT
10676 Myrtle Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1300 sqft
MOVE IN READY townhouse in Burke Centre. Featuring fireplace and hardwood floors in living rm. Large dining room opens to fenced patio with shed. ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Updated vanity with granite counter top in powder room.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10260 FERN POOL COURT
10260 Fern Pool Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1420 sqft
**What a great home in Burke Centre !! The owner has lavished love on this home. Live the Burke Centre lifestyle. Plenty of room in this home. Main level is bright and cheerful with eat in kitchen. Living room walks out to deck for outdoor living.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5428 LONG BOAT COURT
5428 Long Boat Court, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1430 sqft
Location! Close to GMU, VRE, and public transportation, great front porch and water views in the fall from the back deck. The property backs to woods.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10728 ACORN KNOLL COURT
10728 Acorn Knoll Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 3BR, 2.5BA home located on wooded cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
12249 WYE OAK COMMONS CIRCLE
12249 Wye Oak Commons Circle, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2312 sqft
EXTRA LARGE FOUR LEVEL TOWNHOUSE W/ONE CAR GARAGE IN GREAT LOCATION IN BURKE FOR A GREAT PRICE.MASTER BEDROOM ON SEPARATE LEVEL.BEDROOM 2&3 ON 4TH LEVEL.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
10733 BEAR OAK CT
10733 Bear Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home sited at the crown of a cul-de-sac in sought after Burke Centre. This home has been freshly painted, with new carpeting added in all bedrooms and on stairs to upper level.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5277 PUMPHREY DRIVE
5277 Pumphrey Drive, Kings Park West, VA
Walking distance to Laurel Ridge and Robinson!!! Lovely home featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, huge family room addition off the kitchen, formal living and dining rooms , Master suite with sitting room/nursery and walk-in closet, lower level rec
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
6168 MARTINS LANDING COURT
6168 Martins Landing Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
A beautiful cozy 3 level town house for rent, an updated kitchen with SS appliances, Granite counter tops Hard wood floors in the main level, carpet in bedrooms, Walk out basement to a fenced yard.Two assigned parking spaces.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5450 Stavendish Street
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5801 WALDEN COMMONS COURT
5801 Walden Commons Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1410 sqft
Beautifully updated end unit townhome with attached garage! Lovely open floor plan with a fireplace on the main level. Walk out of the finished basement to a gorgeous stone patio. Sip your coffee on the back deck in a wonderful park-like setting.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfax Station
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
24 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
47 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
$
42 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
