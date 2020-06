Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Rear Carriage house available for rent, ALL UTILITIES included, except WIFI - 2 Bedroom 2 bath located on quiet, park like setting, wooded lot, with fenced yard, deck with barbecue, convection oven for cooking, built-in microwave. Hardwoods on upper level, ceramic tile floors in kitchen, and in foyer. Tenant has use of deck and barbecue, yard and driveway. NO common living room area. Garage is NOT part of tenant use.