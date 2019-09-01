All apartments in Fairfax Station
Home
/
Fairfax Station, VA
/
6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:07 AM

6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE

6251 Woodfair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6251 Woodfair Drive, Fairfax Station, VA 22039

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Hidden Gem! Outdoor Peaceful Park-like setting on nearly 2 Level Acres - Lawn Service included in the Rent. Great Schools Robinson HS/MS and Fairview Elem. 2.8 miles to VRE. Inside Gourmet Upgrade Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Granite, Cherry Cabinets opens onto Sunroom w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Pellet Stove. Main Level also has a Large Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace/Mantle. Formal Dining Room, Mudroom/Study, Master BR, Master Bath, 2 Other Bedrooms and Full Hall Bath. Lower Level has a Large Family Room w/ Fireplace and One large bedroom with full bath and another large Den. Outside: 2 Car Oversized Detached Garage, 2 Sheds, Huge Deck. Great Location close to shops, commuter options, Burke Lake, Etc. Feels more like Burke. Hot Tub will be winterized, drained and covered for the leasing period. NO CATS. Up to 2 Dogs with extra deposit. Size and type of dog is restricted. Only Excellent credit/financials will be accepted - no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE have any available units?
6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE have?
Some of 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
