6251 WOODFAIR DRIVE

Amenities
Hidden Gem! Outdoor Peaceful Park-like setting on nearly 2 Level Acres - Lawn Service included in the Rent. Great Schools Robinson HS/MS and Fairview Elem. 2.8 miles to VRE. Inside Gourmet Upgrade Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Granite, Cherry Cabinets opens onto Sunroom w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Pellet Stove. Main Level also has a Large Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace/Mantle. Formal Dining Room, Mudroom/Study, Master BR, Master Bath, 2 Other Bedrooms and Full Hall Bath. Lower Level has a Large Family Room w/ Fireplace and One large bedroom with full bath and another large Den. Outside: 2 Car Oversized Detached Garage, 2 Sheds, Huge Deck. Great Location close to shops, commuter options, Burke Lake, Etc. Feels more like Burke. Hot Tub will be winterized, drained and covered for the leasing period. NO CATS. Up to 2 Dogs with extra deposit. Size and type of dog is restricted. Only Excellent credit/financials will be accepted - no exceptions.