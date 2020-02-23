6110 GREEN CAP PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking

This beautifully updated home with large yard offers an amazing opportunity in sought-after Colchester Hunt. The hand-scraped wood flooring on the main level welcomes you home. The updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances has plenty of cabinets and ample counter space for the cooking enthusiast. The Master suite has a large walk-in closet, two sinks, and designer features. One of the bedrooms is used as a huge additional walk-in closet and is great for those with lots of seasonal clothing and footwear. The family room offers a wood-burning fireplace and a door to the spacious deck and private back yard.~ The basement has a huge recreation room and has full bathroom.~ There is a large storage room that includes the laundry facilities. There is a shed that is available for tenant use, and the HOA fee and Lawn mowing are included in the rent. No cats or large dogs permitted. This is an A+ property.