Fairfax Station, VA
6110 GREEN CAP PLACE
Last updated February 23 2020 at 12:08 AM

6110 GREEN CAP PLACE

6110 Green Cap Place · No Longer Available
Location

6110 Green Cap Place, Fairfax Station, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
This beautifully updated home with large yard offers an amazing opportunity in sought-after Colchester Hunt. The hand-scraped wood flooring on the main level welcomes you home. The updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances has plenty of cabinets and ample counter space for the cooking enthusiast. The Master suite has a large walk-in closet, two sinks, and designer features. One of the bedrooms is used as a huge additional walk-in closet and is great for those with lots of seasonal clothing and footwear. The family room offers a wood-burning fireplace and a door to the spacious deck and private back yard.~ The basement has a huge recreation room and has full bathroom.~ There is a large storage room that includes the laundry facilities. There is a shed that is available for tenant use, and the HOA fee and Lawn mowing are included in the rent. No cats or large dogs permitted. This is an A+ property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE have any available units?
6110 GREEN CAP PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE have?
Some of 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6110 GREEN CAP PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE offers parking.
Does 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE have a pool?
No, 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6110 GREEN CAP PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
