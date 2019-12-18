6109 COLCHESTER RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great custom built home in 2006 with a blend of contemporary design and traditional looks. Extensive concrete driveway and very elegant entrance to this great home. As you come in, you will notice the 9+foot floor ceilings that provide a sense of openness and style in the formal areas. Bright, elegant spaces with simple lines and really homey feeling. Modern living room that will make you feel not only welcomed but stylish too. 4 fully finished levels. Plenty of natural light from several skylights throughout the home. Kitchen connects to breakfast room and dining room with 2 access to side yard and patio. As you go up one level, a generous size family room or library with open view to dining room for your convenience. 3 additional ample bedrooms on this level. Master bedroom suite on its own level. On the lower level, a game room, full bath, and bonus room will complement this great home. Garage for 2 cars. No HOA. Stupendous front and back yards for your enjoyment. Great access to major roads 123 and Fairfax County Pkwy. Close to everything yet very quiet and private.