Home
/
Fairfax Station, VA
/
6109 COLCHESTER RD
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:02 AM

6109 COLCHESTER RD

6109 Colchester Road · No Longer Available
Location

6109 Colchester Road, Fairfax Station, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great custom built home in 2006 with a blend of contemporary design and traditional looks. Extensive concrete driveway and very elegant entrance to this great home. As you come in, you will notice the 9+foot floor ceilings that provide a sense of openness and style in the formal areas. Bright, elegant spaces with simple lines and really homey feeling. Modern living room that will make you feel not only welcomed but stylish too. 4 fully finished levels. Plenty of natural light from several skylights throughout the home. Kitchen connects to breakfast room and dining room with 2 access to side yard and patio. As you go up one level, a generous size family room or library with open view to dining room for your convenience. 3 additional ample bedrooms on this level. Master bedroom suite on its own level. On the lower level, a game room, full bath, and bonus room will complement this great home. Garage for 2 cars. No HOA. Stupendous front and back yards for your enjoyment. Great access to major roads 123 and Fairfax County Pkwy. Close to everything yet very quiet and private.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 COLCHESTER RD have any available units?
6109 COLCHESTER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 6109 COLCHESTER RD have?
Some of 6109 COLCHESTER RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 COLCHESTER RD currently offering any rent specials?
6109 COLCHESTER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 COLCHESTER RD pet-friendly?
No, 6109 COLCHESTER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax Station.
Does 6109 COLCHESTER RD offer parking?
Yes, 6109 COLCHESTER RD offers parking.
Does 6109 COLCHESTER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 COLCHESTER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 COLCHESTER RD have a pool?
No, 6109 COLCHESTER RD does not have a pool.
Does 6109 COLCHESTER RD have accessible units?
No, 6109 COLCHESTER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 COLCHESTER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 COLCHESTER RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6109 COLCHESTER RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6109 COLCHESTER RD does not have units with air conditioning.

