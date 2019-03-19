All apartments in Fairfax Station
5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE

5709 Windsor Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5709 Windsor Gate Lane, Fairfax Station, VA 22030

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Spectacular Double Wing Brick front Georgian Colonial in the wonderful, classy, Windsor Gate community. Over 6 gorgeous acres! A circular driveway welcomes you to this suburban oasis which offers 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 2 half baths. The high ceilings, light & bright interior and embassy sized rooms are perfect for entertaining on a large or small scale. The main level offers a 30 foot high ceiling great room with vaulted ceilings, plus 1st floor family room and library, with 3 fireplaces. . The large gourmet kitchen is sure to delight the most particular cook.. Upstairs offers a large master suite with sitting room, large walk in closet and stunning master bath with Luxury whirlpool tub and separate shower... PlusThree more large bedrooms and 2 full baths and a large laundry area. The lower level is completely finished with a bedroom, full bath, game room, office and florida room....Welcome home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE have any available units?
5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE have?
Some of 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax Station.
Does 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE offer parking?
No, 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE has a pool.
Does 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
