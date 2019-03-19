5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities game room pool hot tub

Spectacular Double Wing Brick front Georgian Colonial in the wonderful, classy, Windsor Gate community. Over 6 gorgeous acres! A circular driveway welcomes you to this suburban oasis which offers 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 2 half baths. The high ceilings, light & bright interior and embassy sized rooms are perfect for entertaining on a large or small scale. The main level offers a 30 foot high ceiling great room with vaulted ceilings, plus 1st floor family room and library, with 3 fireplaces. . The large gourmet kitchen is sure to delight the most particular cook.. Upstairs offers a large master suite with sitting room, large walk in closet and stunning master bath with Luxury whirlpool tub and separate shower... PlusThree more large bedrooms and 2 full baths and a large laundry area. The lower level is completely finished with a bedroom, full bath, game room, office and florida room....Welcome home!!