5709 WINDSOR GATE LANE

Amenities
Spectacular Double Wing Brick front Georgian Colonial in the wonderful, classy, Windsor Gate community. Over 6 gorgeous acres! A circular driveway welcomes you to this suburban oasis which offers 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 2 half baths. The high ceilings, light & bright interior and embassy sized rooms are perfect for entertaining on a large or small scale. The main level offers a 30 foot high ceiling great room with vaulted ceilings, plus 1st floor family room and library, with 3 fireplaces. . The large gourmet kitchen is sure to delight the most particular cook.. Upstairs offers a large master suite with sitting room, large walk in closet and stunning master bath with Luxury whirlpool tub and separate shower... PlusThree more large bedrooms and 2 full baths and a large laundry area. The lower level is completely finished with a bedroom, full bath, game room, office and florida room....Welcome home!!