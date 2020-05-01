5502 TOBEGO COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking microwave

Location, location, location! View this cul-de-sac cutie pie VIRTUALLY. Great house tri-level with main floor entry, fenced yard, flat yard and highly sought after Robinson tier schools. Perfectly situated for bright and light living. Indoor/outdoor floorplan is perfect for entertaining. This home features a rear deck on a flat lot which is an easy main floor walk out from either the kitchen or the main living area. The sunny kitchen has clean white appliances and features gleaming granite countertops, complete with an island featuring a counter height bar. Two sliding doors lead to the patio and deck. Just a few stairs up takes you to the Master bedroom/ bathroom combo and two other nice size bedrooms which have easy access to the full hallway bath. A quick few steps from the main living room lead to the light filled, lower level family room. The additional full bath allows for this to become a huge master suite. Washer and dryer included in separate laundry area. COMMUTER'S dream! Close to VRE, Pentagon express, bus service. Quick drive to DC, Pentagon, Ft. Meyer, Ft. Belvoir via the HOV lanes. APPLY ONLINE here: https://apply.link/34vfQth