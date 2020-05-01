All apartments in Fairfax Station
5502 TOBEGO COURT

5502 Tobego Court · No Longer Available
Location

5502 Tobego Court, Fairfax Station, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location! View this cul-de-sac cutie pie VIRTUALLY. Great house tri-level with main floor entry, fenced yard, flat yard and highly sought after Robinson tier schools. Perfectly situated for bright and light living. Indoor/outdoor floorplan is perfect for entertaining. This home features a rear deck on a flat lot which is an easy main floor walk out from either the kitchen or the main living area. The sunny kitchen has clean white appliances and features gleaming granite countertops, complete with an island featuring a counter height bar. Two sliding doors lead to the patio and deck. Just a few stairs up takes you to the Master bedroom/ bathroom combo and two other nice size bedrooms which have easy access to the full hallway bath. A quick few steps from the main living room lead to the light filled, lower level family room. The additional full bath allows for this to become a huge master suite. Washer and dryer included in separate laundry area. COMMUTER'S dream! Close to VRE, Pentagon express, bus service. Quick drive to DC, Pentagon, Ft. Meyer, Ft. Belvoir via the HOV lanes. APPLY ONLINE here: https://apply.link/34vfQth

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5502 TOBEGO COURT have any available units?
5502 TOBEGO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 5502 TOBEGO COURT have?
Some of 5502 TOBEGO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5502 TOBEGO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5502 TOBEGO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5502 TOBEGO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5502 TOBEGO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax Station.
Does 5502 TOBEGO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5502 TOBEGO COURT offers parking.
Does 5502 TOBEGO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5502 TOBEGO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5502 TOBEGO COURT have a pool?
No, 5502 TOBEGO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5502 TOBEGO COURT have accessible units?
No, 5502 TOBEGO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5502 TOBEGO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5502 TOBEGO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5502 TOBEGO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5502 TOBEGO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

