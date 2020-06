Amenities

This custom built home is unlike any other! *MUST SEE PHOTOS* No expense was spared when this home was rebuilt from the ground up. Top of the line appliances, stone fireplace, Hardiplank siding, gorgeous hardwood floors, TWO MASTER SUITES, open floor plan, fantastic location, and so much more. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac yet has convenience to commuter routes, employment centers, shopping, schools and more. Seeing is believing with this beauty!