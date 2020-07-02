All apartments in Fairfax Station
Find more places like 11620 HAVENNER ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax Station, VA
/
11620 HAVENNER ROAD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

11620 HAVENNER ROAD

11620 Havenner Road · (703) 430-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax Station
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11620 Havenner Road, Fairfax Station, VA 22039

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2297 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH, FULLY FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. 3 FINISHED LEVELS, PRIVATE WOODED LOT, COMMUTERS DELIGHT, NEAR VRE, BUS SERVICE TO PENTAGON, GREAT SCHOOLS, READY MID AUGUST, MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11620 HAVENNER ROAD have any available units?
11620 HAVENNER ROAD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11620 HAVENNER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11620 HAVENNER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11620 HAVENNER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11620 HAVENNER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax Station.
Does 11620 HAVENNER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11620 HAVENNER ROAD offers parking.
Does 11620 HAVENNER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11620 HAVENNER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11620 HAVENNER ROAD have a pool?
No, 11620 HAVENNER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11620 HAVENNER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11620 HAVENNER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11620 HAVENNER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11620 HAVENNER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11620 HAVENNER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11620 HAVENNER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11620 HAVENNER ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairfax Station 3 BedroomsFairfax Station Apartments with Balconies
Fairfax Station Apartments with ParkingFairfax Station Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fairfax Station Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VARedland, MDBensville, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAFort Hunt, VA
Greenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDWolf Trap, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VABelmont, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity