A Walk in the Park! You're just a gentle stroll to Middleridge Park from this sparkling residence, on a close-i cul de sac. Inside, delight in the updated kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors. 4 large bedrooms, brick hearth fireplace & custom deck. Newer furnace and one year new roof, large 2 car garage & huge Rec Room too! Close to GMU, VRE, Pentagon Express Bus, FFX county Pkwy and shopping.