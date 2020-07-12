110 Apartments for rent in Fair Lakes, VA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
43 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
$
15 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,538
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,356
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
23 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4805 GREAT HERON TER
4805 Great Heron Terrace, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
JUST LISTED! BRICK FRONT 3-FINISHED LEVEL BRICK-FRONT HOME IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION. WALK INTO A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH 3-SIDED GAS FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS AND HARDWOOD FLOORS.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101
13085 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 Available 08/13/20 Fabulous 2 bed 2 bath ground floor unit in Fairfax! Close to shopping - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this wonderful 2BR/2BA condo w/fireplace in convenient Fairfax/Fair Oaks location.

1 of 13

Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
4409 SEDGEHURST DRIVE
4409 Sedgehurst Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
703 sqft
Bright top level one bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings! Ready for immediate occupancy. Hardwood floors and a fire place. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Huge walk in closet. Great deck with privacy.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
13212 GOOSE POND LANE
13212 Goose Pond Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2325 sqft
Enjoy the Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with 9ft ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4490 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE
4490 Market Commons Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1283 sqft
Bright & Spacious! Urban, loft-style home w/ 10 foot ceilings, private, sunny 50 foot wide balcony facing the Whole Foods, Granite Counters, Hardwood floors, security entry, 2 reserved underground parking spaces & elevator to your door! Gym,

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
12731 FAIR CREST CT #43
12731 Fair Crest Court, Fair Lakes, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
PLEASE OBSERVE COVID-19 PROTOCOL - Wear masks and gloves. Appointment only on the hour or half hour (10:00am - 6:00 pm). Spectacular 2 level townhouse/condo with 2 master suites. Largest unit in the complex.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE
12646 Heron Ridge Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
Brick front 2 car garage Townhome. 3 Levels with 9x10 bump-out. Deck off Breakfast area. Gourmet kitchen with island, new cooktop, new stainless steel double wall oven and refrigerator. Family room off kitchen with ceiling fan.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4737 GREAT HERON CIRCLE
4737 Great Heron Circle, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2160 sqft
Elegant, spacious brick end Town house, light filled, brick walkway and stairs, within 2 miles of major highways (I- 66, US 50, Ffax Co.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,341
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1082 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
25 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,469
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
39 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,559
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
12815 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE
12815 Point Pleasant Drive, Greenbriar, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2231 sqft
Great location! This is a highly sought-after Essex model. Home includes 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms upstairs.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3903 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
Natural lit 1-bedroom condominium is ready for you call it home.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
12159 BRIDGEND RUN
12159 Bridgend Run, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome Home!! Great Location!!! This beautiful townhouse backs to the woods!! Very quiet neighborhood. Private Setting! Lots of natural light!! Luxury Master bedroom, Large Bedrooms, Gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings and lots of space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5170 WILLIAM COLIN COURT
5170 William Colin Court, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1102 sqft
MUST SEE !!!.EXCELLENT 1 LEVEL CONDO WITH 2 LARGE BRS W/WALK-IN-CLOSETS,OPEN FLOOR PLAN,LOTS OF SUNLIGHT, WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. FRESH PAINT,WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT ON BEDROOM LEVEL.MINS TO COMMUTER LOT. IN GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
12184 WAVELAND STREET
12184 Waveland Street, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1568 sqft
MODERN, STYLISH, 4-LEVEL,2-CAR GARAGE TH with PRIVATE ROOFTOP TERRACE! Walking distance to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner & Fairfax Town Center-dining, shopping & more! COMMUTER'S DREAM w/easy access to I-66, 29, 50, Fairfax o.
City Guide for Fair Lakes, VA

"Almost heaven Ol' Virginia / Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley / Life is old there older than the trees" -- Take Me Home Country Roads, The Statler Brothers

Fair Lakes is an interesting and unique place. Not a town that sprouted naturally due to settlers, Fair Lakes is instead a totally mixed planned community, with upscale service apartments, commercial buildings, shopping destinations, and more. Fair Lakes was built by Milton Peterson's Peterson Companies and now has about 8,000 people calling it home. So, if shopping is your thing and you don't like to leave home to, say, go out to eat or explore a different area of town, then this is probably the place for you! Cramped, a bit but convenient? Absolutely! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fair Lakes, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fair Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

