2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM
119 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Highland Park, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3415 Reynolds Rd
3415 Reynolds Road, East Highland Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
812 sqft
3415 Reynolds Rd Available 08/10/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom, Freshly Renovated! - Adorably Renovated 2 BED/1 BATH featuring beautiful wood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1922 Watts Lane
1922 Watts Lane, East Highland Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
720 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom Ready August 1! - Nice two bedroom, one bathroom ranch style home located in the East end area of Henrico County. Bright living room with wood floors throughout. The eat-in kitchen opens up to the large rear yard.
Results within 1 mile of East Highland Park
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1511 Front St
1511 Front Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Available June 15 Please stop by the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood Ave to reserve 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house -living room -stove and fridge included -washer and dryer hookups -fenced in backyard -front porch -great
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park Southern Tip
1 Unit Available
1503 Call Street
1503 Call Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1295 sqft
Downtown Executive Contemporary Bungalow - Beautiful Contemporary Bungalow. Central location to MCV and downtown. Amazing kitchen open to family room. Stainless steal appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Green Park
1 Unit Available
1108 Fourqurean Ln
1108 Fourqurean Lane, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Perfect location and ready to move in. This 2 bedroom home features hard wood floors and bright and inviting floor plans that flow between spaces. Kitchen has been updated with plenty of room for cooking and storage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Green Park
1 Unit Available
2606 Dunn Avenue
2606 Dunn Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
864 sqft
Richmond - Rancher - Rancher with 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Possible extra bedroom / office, kitchen with range and refrigerator. Heat pump and central air.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Peter Paul
1 Unit Available
1600 North 22nd Street - B
1600 North 22nd Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
This nicely renovated apartment is on the second floor of the house and has to offer 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, dining room, new kitchen appliances, new bathroom fixtures,washer and dryer hookups. Central heat and air.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3125 5th Ave
3125 5th Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Second Floor Unit. Two Bedroom, One Bath; Large Living Room. Updated Kitchen with Gas Stove; Gas Heat, Central Air; Newer Vinyl Tilt-in Windows; Full Bath with Tub/Shower; Private Side Entrance and fire escape rear staircase. Remodeled a year ago.
Last updated October 12 at 10:28am
Highland Park Southern Tip
1 Unit Available
2211 3rd Ave
2211 3rd Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
Please come into the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA, Reserve this home with just $200 down 2211 3rd ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -wall to wall carpet -Huge living room -good size
Results within 5 miles of East Highland Park
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Old Town Manchester
17 Units Available
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
882 sqft
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Shockoe Bottom
35 Units Available
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
972 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Sherwood Park
116 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Museums
165 Units Available
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
15 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$952
940 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$839
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Central Office
22 Units Available
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Old Town Manchester
11 Units Available
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
958 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
City Center
21 Units Available
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Hanover Crossing Apartments
9258 Hanover Crossing Dr, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
917 sqft
Easy access to local amenities. On-site fitness center, roller hockey, volleyball and basketball courts, and a sauna. Play area, pool and dog park. Homes offer spacious layouts, vinyl plank flooring and energy-efficient appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Monroe Ward
112 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Old Town Manchester
36 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Carver
36 Units Available
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Monroe Ward
57 Units Available
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1659 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
