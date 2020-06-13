/
3 bedroom apartments
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dumbarton, VA
Dumbarton
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Dumbarton
6709 Hazelwood Street
6709 Hazelwood Street, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
6709 Hazelwood Street Available 07/01/20 ADORABLE MOVE-IN READY RANCHER - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this property is 7/2/2020 *6709 Hazelwood Street, Richmond, VA 23230 near Staples Mill *Darling 1000 s.f.
Dumbarton
4005 Aspen View Court
4005 Aspen View Court, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1966 sqft
Beautiful Townhome Located in an Excellent West End Location Convenient to Highways & Shopping, Home Features 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths, Formal Dining Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Cozy Family Room With Gas Fireplace, & Morning/Sunroom.
Results within 1 mile of Dumbarton
1603 Harvard Road
1603 Harvard Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1257 sqft
1603 Harvard Road Available 06/18/20 Gorgeous three bedroom home located near Glenside and Horsepen - Conveniently located off Glenside Drive with countless nearby amenities and easy access to highways, this home features three bedrooms and one
57 Skipwith Green Circle
57 Skipwith Green Circle, Henrico County, VA
Henrico End Terrace 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Ready for quick occupancy; Well Maintained townhouse in the Skipwith Green neighborhood. close to Broad Street & local Doctor's Hospital.
4821 Rodney Road
4821 Rodney Road, Henrico County, VA
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home offers a FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and is ready for quick move in. Here you'll find a charming brick Colonial close to interstate and local shops and restaurants.
1525 Glenside Drive
1525 Glenside Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
864 sqft
Charming 3 bdrm/1 bath home close to 64! - FEATURES -Recently Updated -New Appliances -Appliances included - Refrigerator - Stove -Washer and Dryer Hookups -Hardwood Floors -Updated Bathroom -New Windows CALL 804.643.
2219 Dickens Road
2219 Dickens Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1016 sqft
West End Rancher - 3 bedroom 1 bath rancher with spacious living area. wood floors, eat in kitchen with stove and refrigerator, gas heat central air. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.
4816 Bethlehem Rd
4816 Bethlehem Road, Henrico County, VA
This beautiful 1851 sq. ft. transitional by Liberty Homes features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors down, large Family Room. formal Dining Room, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer.
Laurel
3004 Trail Drive
3004 Trail Drive, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
This very cute, newly renovated 3 bed, 1 bath home is available NOW! Great location! Close to shopping on West Broad St, Interstate 64, and just 10 minutes from Short Pump.
Results within 5 miles of Dumbarton
Laurel
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1157 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
The Fan
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1081 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1080 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Laurel
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
448 Kingscote Lane
448 Kingscote Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2862 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-LATE JULY, 2020 - 448 Kingscote Lane in Glen Allen, VA is a wonderful 3-level 'end unit' townhome, located close to I-295 and Staples Mill Rd; with close proximity to restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping.
8519 Weldon Drive
8519 Weldon Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1176 sqft
8519 Weldon Drive Available 06/15/20 Adorable Henrico County Home - This lovely home right in the hear of Henrico, located off of Parham road, you are minutes from Regency, I-64, Short Pump, and so much more Home offers: 3 bedrooms 1 full
2006 Marroit Road
2006 Marroit Road, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
925 sqft
2006 Marroit Road Available 07/01/20 One-Story Ranch in a Wonderful Location - UNDER RENOVATIONS. This is 2006 Marroit Road. Location? Phenomenal. Cats? Allowed.
Lakeside
6106 Ellis Ave
6106 Ellis Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1408 sqft
6106 Ellis Ave Available 08/07/20 CHARMING LAKESIDE CAPE! - This beautiful three bedroom one bath home is situated is the highly sought after Lakeside neighborhood and is full of fabulous features like: hardwood floors that run throughout; a
9611 Rainbrook Drive
9611 Rainbrook Drive, Henrico County, VA
9611 Rainbrook Drive Available 08/01/20 4 BR / 3 BA Spacious 2200 sq ft home in West End! Available August 1st! - Fabulous four bedroom three bathroom West End home - 2200 square feet of living space. Fenced rear yard with a tool shed.
Stratford Hills
7900 Marilea
7900 Marilea Road, Richmond, VA
7900 Marilea Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 BR Single Family Home in the heart of Stratford HIlls - MUST SEE! - Large, open style floor plan with finished basement and huge open yard in front and back.
Oregon Hill
318 South Cherry Street
318 South Cherry Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1428 sqft
318 South Cherry Street Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom Gem in Oregon Hill! MUST SEE - TOTAL Renovation 2018 on this Oregon Hill GEM, just a few blocks from VCU.
Willow Lawn
5000 Bromley Lane
5000 Bromley Lane, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1569 sqft
5000 Bromley Lane Available 07/01/20 Awesome, Furnished "Short Term All-Inclusive Rental" 3 Bedroom in Willow Lawn Ready - Wonderful, renovated three bedroom, two bathroom home on corner lot in Willow Lawn available! Right off of Monument Avenue
