Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated Home in the Heart of Dale City offering 3 Levels, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths and 1 Half Bath. Upper Level has Master Suite and two Nice Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors and Ceiling Fans and One Full Bath. Main Level Has Kitchen with Gas Cooking, Dining Area and Living Room with Hardwood Floors with leads to Fenced Backyard to entertain Family and Friends. Lower Level has a Den, Recroom and Front Loading Washer and Dryer. Convinent to Shopping and Major commuter Routes.