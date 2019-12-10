14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome Home! As soon as you enter the front door your greeted with the large kitchen with stylish flooring. Make your way back and you will see your bright and open dining room / living room combo with wood floors and sliding glass door to your back deck. Make your way up stairs where you will find a large master bedroom with nice walk in closet followed by the master bath with beautiful corner shower. Down the hallway you will find two additional spacious bedrooms with a full bath. In the lower level you will find a LARGE rec room great for entertaining and your laundry/storage room. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.