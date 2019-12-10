All apartments in Dale City
Last updated December 10 2019 at 10:51 AM

14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE

14230 Savannah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14230 Savannah Drive, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! As soon as you enter the front door your greeted with the large kitchen with stylish flooring. Make your way back and you will see your bright and open dining room / living room combo with wood floors and sliding glass door to your back deck. Make your way up stairs where you will find a large master bedroom with nice walk in closet followed by the master bath with beautiful corner shower. Down the hallway you will find two additional spacious bedrooms with a full bath. In the lower level you will find a LARGE rec room great for entertaining and your laundry/storage room. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE have any available units?
14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE have?
Some of 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14230 SAVANNAH DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

