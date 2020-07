Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

One bed , one bath for rent; available for move in. New carpet, doors and closet. Entire house has been beautifully renovated with solid oak wood flooring and new stainless steel appliances. Brand new deck and a huge patio and a big yard. Very close to the Potomac Mills mall and o restaurants and shopping centers. Owner resides on the property. Kitchen ,living room and exterior will be shared. Room is located on the ain level.