Amenities

garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

1-Level Living - Beautiful Home - 6 bedrooms - 5 bathrooms - 3550+ sq/ft - Superb Location Within Town Limits - Private - 1+ac lot in town - walking distance to attractions / downtown - the highest grade of builders materials have been put together to build this home - 3-car garage - high ceilings- gas fireplace - tankless water heather - full basement - plenty of luxury to exceed your expectations - Pictures are from a previous listing - property is available immediately