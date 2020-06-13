Apartment List
42 Apartments for rent in Colonial Heights, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi...
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Westover-Snead
Contact for Availability
Colonial Court
64 Colonial Ct, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
800 sqft
Spacious, two story, town home community located in Colonial Heights, VA. Each of our two bedroom, one bath town homes are 800 sq. ft. Each bedroom is fully carpeted with a ceiling fan.
Results within 1 mile of Colonial Heights
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
11 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:53am
Contact for Availability
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Colonial Heights
1 of 3

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Hopewell
2 Units Available
Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court
510 Nottingham Ct, Hopewell, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court in Hopewell. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
1 of 44

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
19 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$823
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Enon
42 Units Available
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
2 Units Available
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$849
3 Bedrooms
$949
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 N Gillfield Dr
901 North Gillfield Drive, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1077 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom Home for Rent - Property Id: 296004 Newly renovated home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms featuring - New flooring throughout the home - Generous space in bedrooms. Master bedroom with en suite.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
306 Perrymont Road
306 Perrymont Road, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1088 sqft
306 Perrymont Road, Hopewell - 3 bedroom, 2 bath rancher built in 2004 and offers approximately 1088 square feet of living space; living room, eat in kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator and laundry closet, master bedroom has attached full

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
143 Elm Street
143 Elm Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN PETERSBURG - New Remodeled 2 bedroom (possible 3rd), 1 bath home with eat in kitchen including stove and refrigerator, separate laundry room with washer and dryer included, but not guaranteed (owner will not

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
2508 Berry St
2508 Berry Street, Hopewell, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1302 sqft
More Than Meets The Eye - This Cape Styled home offers more than meets the eye. The 1st level offers a spacious living room, an eat in kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and sliding glass doors to the deck.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
808 Terrace Ave.
808 Terrace Avenue, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
775 sqft
HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN HOPEWELL! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, stove in eat in kitchen, family room, large corner lot, electric baseboard heat, No A/C Provided (Tenant will have to get their own at their expense) washer/dryer hookups. Section 8 Accepted.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
1631 Autumn Dr.
1631 Autumn Woods Drive, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
ATTACHED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE NOW. - VIEW BY APPOINTMENT - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, Family room, kitchen with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher, laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Total electric with heat pump and central air.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Enon
1 Unit Available
Rivermont Landing
1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1107 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3555 Thornsett Dr
3555 Thornsett Drive, Chester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1896 sqft
3555 Thornsett Dr Available 10/05/20 Chester 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with 1 Car Garage on Cul-de-sac in Longmeadow - A GREAT Single Family Home with 4 bedrooms/2.5 bath.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 Sand Hills Drive
3012 Sand Hills Drive, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1328 sqft
3012 Sand Hills Drive Available 07/01/20 Pristine Rancher in Craddock Point - *3012 Sand Hills Drive, Chester VA *Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher located on a quiet cul-de-sac *Large 23x13 family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace *Eat-in

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4633 Laurel Spring Court
4633 Laurel Spring Court, Chesterfield County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2839 sqft
4633 Laurel Spring Court Available 08/07/20 Stoney Glen Home On Cul-de-sac!!!!!! - Beautiful home located in the Laurel Springs portion of Stoney Glen in Chester Virginia.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13908 Bridgetown Circle
13908 Bridgetown Circle, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2250 sqft
Stunning 4 bdrm home off Harrowgate Rd in Chester - This stunning home is 2 minutes from downtown Chester and set in a great neighborhood. This home features a one car garage, a back deck with a private back yard and so much more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
4186 Creek Way
4186 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
744 sqft
Relax it's all here....one bedroom floorplan with spacious closets,semi-private patios, and the luxury of apartment living.
City Guide for Colonial Heights, VA

Whiskey lovers, rejoice. Colonial Heights is home to Swift Creek Mill, one of the nation's oldest gristmills, which once served as a corn whiskey distillery.

The nation's oldest gristmill, the Swift Creek Mill, dates back to 1633, earning Colonial Heights its namesake. With a population of 17,000, you'll feel perfectly comfortable with the small-town simple life. Unlike Paris & Nicole, live the simple life while rubbing elbows with neighbors who work for America's retailers like Wal-Mart, JC Penny, Olive Garden and Target, who are among the top 10 employers in the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Colonial Heights, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Colonial Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

