244 6TH STREET

Come relax in this updated single family home in Classic Shores in Colonial Beach. Enjoy a walk by the water or an afternoon relaxation in a nice backyard, the house is 2 blocks from the water. This 3 bedroom 1 bath has been totally upgraded with a new roof, renovated kitchen with tile floors and granite counter tops, new Stove, microwave, dishwasher and washer all in stainless steel and freshly painted. New fans installed in bedrooms and window AC units provided. The wood floors have all been refinished. Available and ready for rent.