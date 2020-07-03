All apartments in Colonial Beach
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:31 PM

244 6TH STREET

244 6th Street · (703) 830-2525
Location

244 6th Street, Colonial Beach, VA 22443

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come relax in this updated single family home in Classic Shores in Colonial Beach. Enjoy a walk by the water or an afternoon relaxation in a nice backyard, the house is 2 blocks from the water. This 3 bedroom 1 bath has been totally upgraded with a new roof, renovated kitchen with tile floors and granite counter tops, new Stove, microwave, dishwasher and washer all in stainless steel and freshly painted. New fans installed in bedrooms and window AC units provided. The wood floors have all been refinished. Available and ready for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 6TH STREET have any available units?
244 6TH STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 244 6TH STREET have?
Some of 244 6TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 6TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
244 6TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 6TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 244 6TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colonial Beach.
Does 244 6TH STREET offer parking?
No, 244 6TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 244 6TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 6TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 6TH STREET have a pool?
No, 244 6TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 244 6TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 244 6TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 244 6TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 6TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 244 6TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 244 6TH STREET has units with air conditioning.
