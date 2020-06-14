/
furnished apartments
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Chester, VA
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,040
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
1 Unit Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Old Town Manchester
10 Units Available
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Shockoe Bottom
51 Units Available
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
Chimborazo
1 Unit Available
3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs
3404 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2600 sqft
Fully Furnished Beauty in Church Hill Available 09/01 - Truly must be seen - STUNNING, beautifully furnished, 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom space. NEW CONSTRUCTION - in gorgeous Tobacco Row area of Church Hill.
1 Unit Available
223 N Carolina Ave 1
223 N Carolina Ave, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$500
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Furnished room ONLY for rent - Property Id: 176768 Bedroom ONLY for rent. 4 bedroom house shared with other room renters. Single occupancy. WiFi and utilities included. No pets. Shared kitchen and bathroom.
Broad Rock
1 Unit Available
3506 Broad Rock Boulevard
3506 E Broad Rock Rd, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$750
1633 sqft
Currently looking for roommates for my fully furnished four bedroom home, seeking all military personnel, travel nurses, hospital personnel and college students as roommates.
1 Unit Available
9106 GRAVES LANE
9106 Graves Road, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1760 sqft
ROOM TO RENT in New Build Town Home! Private owner offering furnished bedroom & private bath on the upper floor with utilities and cleaning service included. Common areas are shared. Large open concept living/dining/kitchen. One parking space.
