36 Apartments under $800 for rent in Chesapeake, VA

South Norfolk
1117 Poindexter Street
1117 Poindexter Street, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint, efficiency apartment in Chesapeake. Simple one bedroom with low rent. No pets allowed. Section 8 approved home.

Miars Farm
3702 Peppercorn Way
3702 Peppercorn Way, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
1450 sqft
A quiet house 1 Bedroom,1Bath - Property Id: 240213 Plenty space and fresh air. Month to month. Includes all utilities.

South Norfolk
1324 22nd Street
1324 22nd Street, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
TENTATIVE SHOWING/RENT DATE: NOW!!! Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath unit that is on the second floor of a duplex. Recently renovated. Located in an established neighborhood close to shopping and bus lines.
Cradock
2 Axson Street
2 Axson Street, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
602 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom home in great location near shopping, downtown Portsmouth and the shipyard. Quiet area where property is sitting on a large corner lot. Plenty of yard space. Come check out the inside!

Cradock
89 Dahlgren Avenue
89 Dahlgren Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
600 sqft
Photos are of a like unit. This 2 bedroom 1 bath, 2nd floor unit is located conveniently near Victory Blvd in Cradock. Freshly rehabbed with new carpet and paint! Bright interior, front porch, and a HUGE yard. Ground maintenance included with rent.
Brambleton
Mission College
1300 Lead St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near the best amenities. On-site features include an interactive playground, pool, and fitness center. Near good schools. Homes offer full kitchens with separate dining areas, and a washer and dryer.
Northwest Virginia Beach
Dove Landing Apartments
5301 Justin Ct #104, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
809 sqft
Located close to Old Dominion and Wesleyan College, this community has a pool, onsite management and a laundry facility. Units have wall-to-wall carpet, walk-in closets, dishwasher, and central heating and air.

Glenrock
527 Glenrock Road
527 Glenrock Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
$800.00/mo, $800.00 security deposit, $55 app fee. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom. Short walk to Military Circle, Costco, and many shopping centers. Short drive to interstates. Driveway parking. No pets. Tenant responsible for utilities.

Park View
205 Hatton Street
205 Hatton Street, Portsmouth, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a very charming older building. It has lots of natural light! A beautiful large deck is located off the living room to enjoy some time outside or entertaining guests.

Lamberts Point
1536 W 40th Street
1536 West 40th Street, Norfolk, VA
8 Bedrooms
$530
3441 sqft
THIS PRICE IS PER BEDROOM IN A SHARED HOUSE FOR ODU STUDENTS. 8 bedroom house with 5 full bathrooms! Renting to ODU Students. only 2 bedrooms left!!! $530 per bedroom plus utilities.

37 Grove Street
37 Grove St, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Charming updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with ceramic flooring and new carpeting. Nice sized living room and eat-in kitchen space. Property is 1 of a 4 unit building with open backyard space. Fresh paint. Available Immediately!

Highland Park
4617 Colley Avenue
4617 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
300 sqft
Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath condo located near ODU, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This charming home comes fully furnished! Includes mattress, pans, toaster oven, and more! Parking space in the back for off-street parking. No pets allowed.

Sewells Gardens
6335 Wellington Street
6335 Wellington Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with carpet and vinyl. Property has electric range and refrigerator. Newer carpet and appliances. Property will be available around 09/10/2020. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271

Park Place
2918 Gazel Street - 1
2918 Gazel Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
800 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bath Water and Sewage included Rent 699 700 sq ft

Fairmont Park
2111 Bellevue Avenue - 2
2111 Bellevue Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Apartment. Close to Bases, Restaurants and Shopping. Updated 2 Bedroom and 1 bath Apt. Located in the heart of Norfolk. Close to Bases, Restaurants and Shopping.

Port Norfolk
2624 Detroit Street
2624 Detroit St, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN READY! 1 BEDROOM UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR WITH GAS AND WATER INCLUDED. TENANT PAYS OWN ELECTRIC. REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS. SHARED LAUNDRY ROOM. $50 APP FEE PER ADULT WITH COPY OF PHOTO ID AND PROOF OF INCOME.

Lamberts Point
1444 W 41st Street
1444 West 41st Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
650 sqft
Convenient located 2 bdr apartment very close to Old Dominion University. New Carpet, New Flooring, and New Paint. Private entrance to your second floor Home. Act quickly to line up your new Home. Sorry no Pets

Shadywood East
1408 Picadilly Street
1408 Picadilly Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
864 sqft
Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath duplex located in Norfolk. Small dogs allowed with non-refundable pet fee, subject to owner approval. No smoking or vaping. Additional $50 monthly water fee. Available 8/1/2020.
Glenwood Park
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
Jefferson Park
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$654
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
723 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
Spring Creek
420 Fort Worth Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$710
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Norfolk, Spring Creek Apartments is convenient to everything! It’s close to public transportation, minutes from ODU, Naval bases, Wards Corner, Downtown Norfolk, and I-64.
Downtown Newport News
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Wards Corner
Bondale Apartments
7603 Bondale Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$785
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Bondale Apartments blend classic architecture with a setting nestled among giant hardwoods. You can enjoy living in the Wards Corner area and be minutes from everything in Norfolk, Virginia.
Bayview
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
9301-A3 Fishermans Road Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom at Fisherman's Landing - Welcome to Fisherman's Landing. We have a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that is available for move in on December 1st.
Rent Report
Chesapeake

July 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report. Chesapeake rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesapeake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Chesapeake rents increased moderately over the past month

Chesapeake rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chesapeake stand at $1,006 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,211 for a two-bedroom. Chesapeake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Chesapeake over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington and Alexandria, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106 and $1,872, are the two other major cities in the state besides Chesapeake to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3% and -1.2%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Chesapeake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Chesapeake, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Chesapeake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chesapeake's median two-bedroom rent of $1,211 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chesapeake fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chesapeake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Chesapeake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

