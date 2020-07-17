All apartments in Charlottesville
908 Rosser Ln.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

908 Rosser Ln.

908 Rosser Lane · No Longer Available
Location

908 Rosser Lane, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Venable

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/15/20 Fabulous location near University - Property Id: 315650

AMAZING LOCATION! Highly desired RUGBY neighborhood in heart of UVa. This charming 1950's bungalow is an easy walk to the Rotunda and a quick ride to downtown. Open living room/dining room with lovely hardwood floors & wood burning fireplace, spacious covered porch for entertaining or just relaxing, bright kitchen w/ updated appliances, three sunny bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 car garage and nearly level yard. Recently updated with fresh paint inside and out, central A/C, and washer/dryer. carpeted family room and additional half bath on lower level. energy efficient windows and re-glazed tub and tile surround.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315650
Property Id 315650

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5915570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Rosser Ln. have any available units?
908 Rosser Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlottesville, VA.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Rosser Ln. have?
Some of 908 Rosser Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Rosser Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
908 Rosser Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Rosser Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 908 Rosser Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 908 Rosser Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 908 Rosser Ln. offers parking.
Does 908 Rosser Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 Rosser Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Rosser Ln. have a pool?
No, 908 Rosser Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 908 Rosser Ln. have accessible units?
No, 908 Rosser Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Rosser Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Rosser Ln. has units with dishwashers.
