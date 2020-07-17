908 Rosser Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/15/20 Fabulous location near University - Property Id: 315650



AMAZING LOCATION! Highly desired RUGBY neighborhood in heart of UVa. This charming 1950's bungalow is an easy walk to the Rotunda and a quick ride to downtown. Open living room/dining room with lovely hardwood floors & wood burning fireplace, spacious covered porch for entertaining or just relaxing, bright kitchen w/ updated appliances, three sunny bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 car garage and nearly level yard. Recently updated with fresh paint inside and out, central A/C, and washer/dryer. carpeted family room and additional half bath on lower level. energy efficient windows and re-glazed tub and tile surround.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315650

Property Id 315650



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5915570)