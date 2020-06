Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool

1 Bedroom Condo at Walker Square- Available Now! - 1BR condo near the UVA Medical Center, Central Grounds & the Downtown Mall

with spacious floor plan. Walker Square has amenities that include a swimming pool, fitness center and business center and this apartment is right across from the Clubhouse!



These apartments always lease quickly! Call today to set up your tour.



No Pets Allowed



