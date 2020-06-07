428 Monroe Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 07/01/20 Great University Location - Sunny Condo - Property Id: 290855



Great location in between the UVA Medical Center and the Lawn. This large, sunny 1 BR condo is off of Monroe Lane in a quiet building. Ideal area with convenient walkability to the Corner, Central Grounds, Nursing School, UVa Medical Center, and bus stop (free trolley to Downtown Mall and University busses). The location is directly behind the Medical Center and across from the Nursing School.



Comfort available in this unit with large walk-in closet, bamboo flooring in kitchen and living room. Great kitchen to meet all your cooking/baking needs. Two walk-out balconies-- one each from the bedroom and living room to allow sunlight throughout the day. Washer/dryer in unit. Ensured security with keycode entrances and surveillance in public spaces to provide safety. Unit includes one parking space in the garage below the building.



This unit comes furnished. Water is included-- all other utilities (internet/cable, electricity) separate.



Please contact for more pictures and information.

No Pets Allowed



