All apartments in Charlottesville
Find more places like 428 Monroe Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlottesville, VA
/
428 Monroe Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

428 Monroe Ln

428 Monroe Lane · (316) 305-4377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlottesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

428 Monroe Lane, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Jefferson Park Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Great University Location - Sunny Condo - Property Id: 290855

Great location in between the UVA Medical Center and the Lawn. This large, sunny 1 BR condo is off of Monroe Lane in a quiet building. Ideal area with convenient walkability to the Corner, Central Grounds, Nursing School, UVa Medical Center, and bus stop (free trolley to Downtown Mall and University busses). The location is directly behind the Medical Center and across from the Nursing School.

Comfort available in this unit with large walk-in closet, bamboo flooring in kitchen and living room. Great kitchen to meet all your cooking/baking needs. Two walk-out balconies-- one each from the bedroom and living room to allow sunlight throughout the day. Washer/dryer in unit. Ensured security with keycode entrances and surveillance in public spaces to provide safety. Unit includes one parking space in the garage below the building.

This unit comes furnished. Water is included-- all other utilities (internet/cable, electricity) separate.

Please contact for more pictures and information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290855
Property Id 290855

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Monroe Ln have any available units?
428 Monroe Ln has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 Monroe Ln have?
Some of 428 Monroe Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Monroe Ln currently offering any rent specials?
428 Monroe Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Monroe Ln pet-friendly?
No, 428 Monroe Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 428 Monroe Ln offer parking?
Yes, 428 Monroe Ln does offer parking.
Does 428 Monroe Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 428 Monroe Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Monroe Ln have a pool?
No, 428 Monroe Ln does not have a pool.
Does 428 Monroe Ln have accessible units?
No, 428 Monroe Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Monroe Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 Monroe Ln has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 428 Monroe Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue
Charlottesville, VA 22902
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22903
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd
Charlottesville, VA 22901

Similar Pages

Charlottesville 1 BedroomsCharlottesville 2 Bedrooms
Charlottesville Apartments with ParkingCharlottesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlottesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisonburg, VAFarmville, VACulpeper, VA
Lake of the Woods, VAPantops, VAMassanetta Springs, VA
Fishersville, VAHollymead, VACrozet, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North DowntownRidge St.
Johnson Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Piedmont Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
James Madison University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity