200 GARRETT ST

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

VACANT & CLEAN - Luxurious, expansive 4th floor unit offers city & mountain views to the West, North & South. The open floor plan features wonderful natural light perfect for entertaining, reclaimed hardwood floors, crown-moulding, fire place & striking contemporary touches like poured concrete counters & stainless appliances, a remarkable walk in closet & a large covered terrace accessible from the great room & 2nd bedroom. High end appliances, 2 secure, reserved, garage parking spaces in the building, 2 storage units too. Floor Plan under documents. Rent includes Condo Association Fees and parking. Listing agent is the owner. Possible move in May 1 2020.