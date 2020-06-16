All apartments in Charlottesville
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:30 PM

200 GARRETT ST

200 Garrett Street · (434) 284-3005
Location

200 Garrett Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902
North Downtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VACANT & CLEAN - Luxurious, expansive 4th floor unit offers city & mountain views to the West, North & South. The open floor plan features wonderful natural light perfect for entertaining, reclaimed hardwood floors, crown-moulding, fire place & striking contemporary touches like poured concrete counters & stainless appliances, a remarkable walk in closet & a large covered terrace accessible from the great room & 2nd bedroom. High end appliances, 2 secure, reserved, garage parking spaces in the building, 2 storage units too. Floor Plan under documents. Rent includes Condo Association Fees and parking. Listing agent is the owner. Possible move in May 1 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 GARRETT ST have any available units?
200 GARRETT ST has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 GARRETT ST have?
Some of 200 GARRETT ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 GARRETT ST currently offering any rent specials?
200 GARRETT ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 GARRETT ST pet-friendly?
No, 200 GARRETT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 200 GARRETT ST offer parking?
Yes, 200 GARRETT ST does offer parking.
Does 200 GARRETT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 GARRETT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 GARRETT ST have a pool?
No, 200 GARRETT ST does not have a pool.
Does 200 GARRETT ST have accessible units?
No, 200 GARRETT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 200 GARRETT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 GARRETT ST has units with dishwashers.
