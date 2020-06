Amenities

3 Bedroom & 3 Bath Home for Lease in Belmont - -Period home complete with great period architecture and large rooms

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Off street parking available

-Nice large dining room with ceiling fan

-Large kitchen with alcove for breakfast nook

-Laundry room on main level

-Large closets

-Within walking distance to Downtown Mall & UVa area with great restaurants & shopping

-Huge master suite large enough for a California King Bed and featuring ensuite master bath

-Two large bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans

-Two full bathrooms upstairs, one with clawfoot tub!

-An additional 1/2 bath on main level, too!

-Pets welcome with references & fees



RENTAL CRITERIA: Income verification of 2.5x monthly rent; Credit & Criminal Background Check; Previous Rental Verification; Section 8 Housing Vouchers Not Accepted.



Prices & terms subject to change without notice. All information deeded to be accurate but not guaranteed. Please confirm. Occupancy limits apply. Rates & Terms predicated on # of occupants.

Lic. Ag. EHO



Contact Office.INVGroup@gmail.com for information or to set up an appointment to view.



(RLNE5040473)