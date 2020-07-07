Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1013 Grove Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 BR/2 B House Close to the UVA Hospital! Attn: UVA Nurses, Doctors, Medical Staff, and Students! - 1013 Grove Street is a rare gem in Charlottesville, with historic character and an exceptional yard for endless outdoor enjoyment. The house features charming hardwood floors and large windows to fill the each room with natural light. The kitchen features all of the modern conveniences of a modern kitchen, with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The solarium features a washer and dryer. The front porch is the ideal space for relaxing or socializing. Located just a few blocks from the UVA Hospital, this is ideal option for nurses, doctors, medical staff, and students. The large driveway accommodates multiple vehicles, so there's no need to experience the hassle of searching for on-street parking or paying for an expensive parking space at the medical center.



Residents are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.



(RLNE5881445)