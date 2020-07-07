All apartments in Charlottesville
1013 Grove Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1013 Grove Street

1013 Grove Street · (434) 977-9000
Location

1013 Grove Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Fifeville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1013 Grove Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
1013 Grove Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 BR/2 B House Close to the UVA Hospital! Attn: UVA Nurses, Doctors, Medical Staff, and Students! - 1013 Grove Street is a rare gem in Charlottesville, with historic character and an exceptional yard for endless outdoor enjoyment. The house features charming hardwood floors and large windows to fill the each room with natural light. The kitchen features all of the modern conveniences of a modern kitchen, with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The solarium features a washer and dryer. The front porch is the ideal space for relaxing or socializing. Located just a few blocks from the UVA Hospital, this is ideal option for nurses, doctors, medical staff, and students. The large driveway accommodates multiple vehicles, so there's no need to experience the hassle of searching for on-street parking or paying for an expensive parking space at the medical center.

Residents are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

(RLNE5881445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Grove Street have any available units?
1013 Grove Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Grove Street have?
Some of 1013 Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 1013 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Grove Street offers parking.
Does 1013 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 1013 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 1013 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Grove Street has units with dishwashers.
