101 West Park

Lease Length: 10-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 application fee per applicant 18 years of age or older
Deposit: $400 security deposit (2 bedroom apartments); $500 security deposit (3 & 4 bedroom apartments)
Move-in Fees: $250 restoration fee (2 bedroom apartments); $350 restoration fee (3 bedroom apartments); $450 restoration fee (4 bedroom apartments). Restoration fee is a one-time cleaning fee, which is non-refundable
Additional: Monthly $11 per occupant tenant liability insurance fee; Monthly utility fee covers water/sewer/trash ($50/month for 2 bedroom apartments; $75/month for 3 bedroom apartment; $100/month for 4 bedroom apartment)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $150 one-time pet fee for one pet; $200 one-time pet fee for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $20/month pet rent for one pet; $30/month pet rent for two pets
restrictions: Dogs commonly known to have a vicious temperament or mixed breeds of such dogs are not permitted (specifically: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit bull/Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, Presna Canarios, Cane Corsos, and Wolf Hybrids)
Parking Details: Apartment #B, Apartment #C, and Apartment #D includes 2 parking spaces per apartment, and parking is available in the community's private parking lot parking lot. Apartment #A has a private driveway.