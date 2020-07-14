101 West Park

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Additional: Monthly $11 per occupant tenant liability insurance fee; Monthly utility fee covers water/sewer/trash ($50/month for 2 bedroom apartments; $75/month for 3 bedroom apartment; $100/month for 4 bedroom apartment)

Move-in Fees: $250 restoration fee (2 bedroom apartments); $350 restoration fee (3 bedroom apartments); $450 restoration fee (4 bedroom apartments). Restoration fee is a one-time cleaning fee, which is non-refundable

Application Fee: $45 application fee per applicant 18 years of age or older

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: N/A

fee: $150 one-time pet fee for one pet; $200 one-time pet fee for two pets

limit: 2

rent: $20/month pet rent for one pet; $30/month pet rent for two pets