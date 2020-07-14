All apartments in Charlottesville
101 West Park
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:10 AM

101 West Park

101 West Park Dr · (434) 373-0845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 West Park Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Knollwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 101 West Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Every detail in this home was carefully selected to ensure the utmost enjoyable living experience. Highlights include wide-plank rustic maple floors, gourmet fully-equipped stainless-steel kitchen, and a generous dining nook accessorized with a brushed nickel farmhouse fixture that flows into the vast common room, which is ideal for entertaining. Both full-sized bathrooms feature bronze fixtures, tasteful vanities, and luminous sky-lights.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 application fee per applicant 18 years of age or older
Deposit: $400 security deposit (2 bedroom apartments); $500 security deposit (3 & 4 bedroom apartments)
Move-in Fees: $250 restoration fee (2 bedroom apartments); $350 restoration fee (3 bedroom apartments); $450 restoration fee (4 bedroom apartments). Restoration fee is a one-time cleaning fee, which is non-refundable
Additional: Monthly $11 per occupant tenant liability insurance fee; Monthly utility fee covers water/sewer/trash ($50/month for 2 bedroom apartments; $75/month for 3 bedroom apartment; $100/month for 4 bedroom apartment)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $150 one-time pet fee for one pet; $200 one-time pet fee for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $20/month pet rent for one pet; $30/month pet rent for two pets
restrictions: Dogs commonly known to have a vicious temperament or mixed breeds of such dogs are not permitted (specifically: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit bull/Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, Presna Canarios, Cane Corsos, and Wolf Hybrids)
Parking Details: Apartment #B, Apartment #C, and Apartment #D includes 2 parking spaces per apartment, and parking is available in the community's private parking lot parking lot. Apartment #A has a private driveway.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 West Park have any available units?
101 West Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlottesville, VA.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 West Park have?
Some of 101 West Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 West Park currently offering any rent specials?
101 West Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 West Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 West Park is pet friendly.
Does 101 West Park offer parking?
Yes, 101 West Park offers parking.
Does 101 West Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 West Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 West Park have a pool?
No, 101 West Park does not have a pool.
Does 101 West Park have accessible units?
No, 101 West Park does not have accessible units.
Does 101 West Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 West Park has units with dishwashers.
