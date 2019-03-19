All apartments in Chantilly
4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350

4229 Lafayette Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4229 Lafayette Center Drive, Chantilly, VA 20151

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Office for lease in Lafayette Center. Formerly used as a tutoring school. Tenant only pays electric and cleaning, everything else is included in the lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 have any available units?
4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
Is 4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 currently offering any rent specials?
4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 pet-friendly?
No, 4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chantilly.
Does 4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 offer parking?
No, 4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 does not offer parking.
Does 4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 have a pool?
No, 4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 does not have a pool.
Does 4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 have accessible units?
No, 4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 does not have accessible units.
Does 4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4229 LAFAYETTE CENTER DR #1350 does not have units with air conditioning.

