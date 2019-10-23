All apartments in Chantilly
13917 VERNON STREET
13917 VERNON STREET

13917 Vernon Street · No Longer Available
Location

13917 Vernon Street, Chantilly, VA 20151

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
New construction. Great location. Gourmet kitchen, Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors. Absolutely stunning.. 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13917 VERNON STREET have any available units?
13917 VERNON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
Is 13917 VERNON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
13917 VERNON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13917 VERNON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 13917 VERNON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chantilly.
Does 13917 VERNON STREET offer parking?
No, 13917 VERNON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 13917 VERNON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13917 VERNON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13917 VERNON STREET have a pool?
No, 13917 VERNON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 13917 VERNON STREET have accessible units?
No, 13917 VERNON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 13917 VERNON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 13917 VERNON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13917 VERNON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 13917 VERNON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
