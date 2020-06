Amenities

This property was previously home to an in-home healthcare provider. Perfect for an insurance office, financial services, or any type of general office use, this charming office space has plenty of parking. This standalone building, conveniently located off Rt. 220 South, is nicely appointed throughout complete with individual offices, conference room, and kitchenette. Call 540-904-0008 today to schedule an appointment to preview.