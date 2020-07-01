Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020

55 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Carrollton, VA

Finding an apartment in Carrollton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
3103 Bridgewater Drive
3103 Bridgewater Drive, Carrollton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1663 sqft
Great 3 bedroom condo with pools and clubhouse privileges - Large single-level 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a sunroom or office with French doors and a great view of the pond. Lots of windows for bright light.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
524 Shoreline Road
524 Shoreline Road, Carrollton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1819 sqft
WELL KEPT HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. DOWNSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM. GREAT FLOOR PLAN. AMENITIES INCLUDE CLUBHOUSE, POOL, SWIM CLUB, PLAYGROUND, SAND VOLLEYBALL COURT. CLOSE TO JR BRIDGE, I-664/MONITOR-MERRIMACK BRIDGE TUNNEL.
Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
8796 Adams Drive
8796 Adams Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2933 sqft
This beautiful property is located in the Sleepy Lake area of Suffolk, the neighborhood really lives up to it's name! Built in 2003, this single family home offers almost 3000 sqft of living space! The property is also packed with amenities
Last updated July 1
8 Units Available
Deer Park
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$763
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.
Last updated July 1
$
15 Units Available
Farmington
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Last updated July 1
12 Units Available
Palmer
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 1
$
12 Units Available
Deer Park
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 1
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Newport News
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Last updated July 1
4 Units Available
Churchland West
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Last updated July 1
9 Units Available
Jefferson Park
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$654
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
723 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Last updated July 1
27 Units Available
Palmer
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Last updated July 1
14 Units Available
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$965
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments.
Last updated July 1
9 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 1
17 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,208
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Parkview
Woodview Townhomes
6010 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Woodview Townhomes | 6010 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, VA - Apply online at premrentals.com for $150 off your move-in rent. This 2nd floor apartment is complete with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining room, and over 900 sq ft.
Last updated July 1
9 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Harborstone
761 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$736
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$741
900 sqft
Great location close to the City Center at Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall. Units have amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of community amenities like parking and pool.
Last updated July 1
14 Units Available
Palmer
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1280 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Last updated July 1
43 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 1
13 Units Available
Nansemond
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1278 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Yates
Mariners Green
12711 Nettles Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
936 sqft
Located in the charming Oyster Point area of Newport News, Mariners Green is an apartment community with all of the things you value most for your lifestyle: comfort, fun and location. You’ll enjoy our relaxing atmosphere and amenities.
Last updated July 1
9 Units Available
Edgefield
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with
Last updated July 1
21 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 1
$
18 Units Available
Deer Park
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Last updated June 22
3 Units Available
Wythe
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines
1625 West Pembroke Avenue, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
890 sqft
Find a peaceful, comfortable apartment only minutes from downtown Hampton at Pembroke Pines by Noah. These newly renovated apartments feature high-end appliances, family-friendly community spaces, and on-site laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Carrollton, VA

Finding an apartment in Carrollton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

