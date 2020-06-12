/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:13 PM
43 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carrollton, VA
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1308 Broad Water Arch
1308 Broad Water Arch, Carrollton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1426 sqft
Move in Ready! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in sought after Bridgewater at Eagle Harbor.
Results within 10 miles of Carrollton
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
16 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$869
963 sqft
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Coliseum Central
45 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Palmer
15 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Newport News
10 Units Available
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Deer Park
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Palmer
22 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Churchland West
6 Units Available
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
11 Units Available
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$980
950 sqft
Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Ivy Farms
10 Units Available
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Dutch Village
5 Units Available
Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$820
864 sqft
Welcome home to Warwick Village Apartments. Close to everything. but secluded in a convenient neighborhood setting. The spacious floor plans are designed with you in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Yates
3 Units Available
Mariners Green
12711 Nettles Dr, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
936 sqft
Located in the charming Oyster Point area of Newport News, Mariners Green is an apartment community with all of the things you value most for your lifestyle: comfort, fun and location. You’ll enjoy our relaxing atmosphere and amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Jefferson Park
10 Units Available
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
723 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
15 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1142 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
Palmer
20 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1086 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Nansemond
10 Units Available
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Edgefield
8 Units Available
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Last updated June 2 at 12:42am
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$927
910 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.
Last updated June 1 at 12:48pm
Wythe
1 Unit Available
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines
1625 West Pembroke Avenue, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
890 sqft
Find a peaceful, comfortable apartment only minutes from downtown Hampton at Pembroke Pines by Noah. These newly renovated apartments feature high-end appliances, family-friendly community spaces, and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch North
2 Units Available
3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow
3341 Clover Meadows Dr, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow in Chesapeake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Newport News
1 Unit Available
92 28th St D-6
92 28th Street, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Unit D-6 Available 06/19/20 Holland Apartments on the James - Property Id: 269586 Completely renovated historic property just off I-664. We're close to all major employers, military bases, and Huntington-Ingles Shipyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
2447 Leytonstone Drive
2447 Leytonstone Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
2 bed / 2.5 bath condo in Western Branch -view of lake - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Western Branch. Enjoy a view of the lake from your private patio. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and large pantry.