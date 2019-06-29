9719 VELILLA RD

Amenities

This freshly painted, spacious home is located in the sought-after Cherry Run/Lake Braddock school pyramid. Home is vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. There is an updated/eat-in kitchen, lovely baths, & a two car garage. Property sits on a corner lot of a cul-de-sac. Close to shopping, libraries, restaurants, and Fairfax County Parkway. 13 to 15.8 miles to military installations. 1.5 miles to Rolling Valley Park and Ride. Note: Owners will have home professionally cleaned. Screen door will be replaced. Lower level room with panelling will be painted. If tenant will use the fireplace, owner will have it cleaned and inspected.