9719 VELILLA RD
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:17 PM

9719 VELILLA RD

9719 Velilla Road · No Longer Available
Location

9719 Velilla Road, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This freshly painted, spacious home is located in the sought-after Cherry Run/Lake Braddock school pyramid. Home is vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. There is an updated/eat-in kitchen, lovely baths, & a two car garage. Property sits on a corner lot of a cul-de-sac. Close to shopping, libraries, restaurants, and Fairfax County Parkway. 13 to 15.8 miles to military installations. 1.5 miles to Rolling Valley Park and Ride. Note: Owners will have home professionally cleaned. Screen door will be replaced. Lower level room with panelling will be painted. If tenant will use the fireplace, owner will have it cleaned and inspected.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9719 VELILLA RD have any available units?
9719 VELILLA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
Is 9719 VELILLA RD currently offering any rent specials?
9719 VELILLA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9719 VELILLA RD pet-friendly?
No, 9719 VELILLA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9719 VELILLA RD offer parking?
Yes, 9719 VELILLA RD offers parking.
Does 9719 VELILLA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9719 VELILLA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9719 VELILLA RD have a pool?
No, 9719 VELILLA RD does not have a pool.
Does 9719 VELILLA RD have accessible units?
No, 9719 VELILLA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9719 VELILLA RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9719 VELILLA RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9719 VELILLA RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9719 VELILLA RD does not have units with air conditioning.
