Spacious end unit in a very desirable community. Great school district! Beautiful hardwood, grantite, and renovated kitchen. Great backyard and convenient comutes from ride and share, bus line, and VRE. Big fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9001 ARMENDOWN DRIVE have any available units?
9001 ARMENDOWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9001 ARMENDOWN DRIVE have?
Some of 9001 ARMENDOWN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9001 ARMENDOWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9001 ARMENDOWN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.