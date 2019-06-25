All apartments in Burke
Burke, VA
9001 ARMENDOWN DRIVE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:27 PM

9001 ARMENDOWN DRIVE

9001 Armendown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9001 Armendown Drive, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious end unit in a very desirable community. Great school district! Beautiful hardwood, grantite, and renovated kitchen. Great backyard and convenient comutes from ride and share, bus line, and VRE. Big fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

