Home
/
Burke, VA
/
8612 Langport Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8612 Langport Dr
8612 Langport Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Burke
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location
8612 Langport Drive, Burke, VA 22152
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Spacious single family house in west Springfield - Property Id: 309460
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309460
Property Id 309460
(RLNE5911537)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8612 Langport Dr have any available units?
8612 Langport Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burke, VA
.
What amenities does 8612 Langport Dr have?
Some of 8612 Langport Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8612 Langport Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8612 Langport Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8612 Langport Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8612 Langport Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8612 Langport Dr offer parking?
No, 8612 Langport Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8612 Langport Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8612 Langport Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8612 Langport Dr have a pool?
No, 8612 Langport Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8612 Langport Dr have accessible units?
No, 8612 Langport Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8612 Langport Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8612 Langport Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8612 Langport Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8612 Langport Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
