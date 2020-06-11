7204 BURTON HILL CT

Amenities
Charming Townhome is a Commuters Dream! Short distance to Metro bus and Park and Ride with Direct Bus to Pentagon/ Easy Access to Fairfax County Pkwy and 95. This bright and sunny 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, freshly painted, brick front town home in a quiet tree lined community is a MUST SEE! Large Eat-in kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, freshly painted cabinets and brand new flooring. Like new carpets throughout. Master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, luxurious tub and separate shower, double sinks and skylight. Spacious walk-out basement has full bathroom, fireplace, and large utility room with plenty of storage. Newer washer/dryer, new HVAC, new toilets, new blinds, all walls freshly painted. Backs to wooded common area! 2 assigned spots directly in front and plenty of guest parking. Vacant and ready to move in! Hurry, this home won't last!!