Burke, VA
7204 BURTON HILL CT
7204 BURTON HILL CT

7204 Burton Hill Court
Location

7204 Burton Hill Court, Burke, VA 22152

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Charming Townhome is a Commuters Dream! Short distance to Metro bus and Park and Ride with Direct Bus to Pentagon/ Easy Access to Fairfax County Pkwy and 95. This bright and sunny 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, freshly painted, brick front town home in a quiet tree lined community is a MUST SEE! Large Eat-in kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, freshly painted cabinets and brand new flooring. Like new carpets throughout. Master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, luxurious tub and separate shower, double sinks and skylight. Spacious walk-out basement has full bathroom, fireplace, and large utility room with plenty of storage. Newer washer/dryer, new HVAC, new toilets, new blinds, all walls freshly painted. Backs to wooded common area! 2 assigned spots directly in front and plenty of guest parking. Vacant and ready to move in! Hurry, this home won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 BURTON HILL CT have any available units?
7204 BURTON HILL CT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7204 BURTON HILL CT have?
Some of 7204 BURTON HILL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 BURTON HILL CT currently offering any rent specials?
7204 BURTON HILL CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 BURTON HILL CT pet-friendly?
No, 7204 BURTON HILL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 7204 BURTON HILL CT offer parking?
Yes, 7204 BURTON HILL CT does offer parking.
Does 7204 BURTON HILL CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7204 BURTON HILL CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 BURTON HILL CT have a pool?
No, 7204 BURTON HILL CT does not have a pool.
Does 7204 BURTON HILL CT have accessible units?
No, 7204 BURTON HILL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 BURTON HILL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7204 BURTON HILL CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7204 BURTON HILL CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7204 BURTON HILL CT has units with air conditioning.
