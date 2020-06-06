All apartments in Burke
7011 HADLOW DRIVE
Last updated June 6 2020

7011 HADLOW DRIVE

7011 Hadlow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7011 Hadlow Drive, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
One of the largest homes in the neighborhood. Renovated in 2017, has an in-ground pool, open floor plan dining, living, and kitchen with eating on an island on the main level. Rec room lower level with full bath and outside entrance. Has washer and dryer. Three finished levels, one car garage with extra storage. Main and upper levels have hardwood floors, lots of windows. Stainless appliances Granite countertops. Two storage sheds, Pool is saltwater and, will be maintained by the landlord. The landlord will hire lawn maintenance crew to keep up yard. Located in West Springfield in Rolling Valley, minutes from commuter lot sought after best schools, close to I-95,495,395,66, and Fairfax County Parkway. Shopping close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7011 HADLOW DRIVE have any available units?
7011 HADLOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 7011 HADLOW DRIVE have?
Some of 7011 HADLOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7011 HADLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7011 HADLOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7011 HADLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7011 HADLOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 7011 HADLOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7011 HADLOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7011 HADLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7011 HADLOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7011 HADLOW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7011 HADLOW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7011 HADLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7011 HADLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7011 HADLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7011 HADLOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7011 HADLOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7011 HADLOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

