7011 HADLOW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

One of the largest homes in the neighborhood. Renovated in 2017, has an in-ground pool, open floor plan dining, living, and kitchen with eating on an island on the main level. Rec room lower level with full bath and outside entrance. Has washer and dryer. Three finished levels, one car garage with extra storage. Main and upper levels have hardwood floors, lots of windows. Stainless appliances Granite countertops. Two storage sheds, Pool is saltwater and, will be maintained by the landlord. The landlord will hire lawn maintenance crew to keep up yard. Located in West Springfield in Rolling Valley, minutes from commuter lot sought after best schools, close to I-95,495,395,66, and Fairfax County Parkway. Shopping close by.