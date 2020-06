Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace ice maker microwave

Look No More! 4 BR, 3.5 BA in sought after Longwood Knolls on a corner lot! Completely remodeled in 2015! Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen, gleaming wood floors, 4 large upper level bedrooms. Large lower level with Rec. Room with fireplace. Newer roof, a/c and water heater for low maintenance living! Great location and top notch schools. Up to thirty six month lease available. No pets and no smoking. A MUST SEE!