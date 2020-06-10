6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground

Spacious, all brick, 3 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome available on 6/1/20. This home features a fully equipped and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, an eat-in area with sliding doors leading to a large brick patio and fenced yard. Neutral paint throughout. The living room and dining room have hardwood floors. Large master bedroom suite with an updated master bathroom, two walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Finished basement with wet bar, fireplace, storage and laundry area with washer and dryer. Amenities included playgrounds, basketball courts, exterior pest control, lawn maintenance in the front yard, and common areas. No pets.