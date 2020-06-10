All apartments in Burke
6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:39 PM

6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE

6636 Green Ash Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6636 Green Ash Drive, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
Spacious, all brick, 3 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome available on 6/1/20. This home features a fully equipped and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, an eat-in area with sliding doors leading to a large brick patio and fenced yard. Neutral paint throughout. The living room and dining room have hardwood floors. Large master bedroom suite with an updated master bathroom, two walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Finished basement with wet bar, fireplace, storage and laundry area with washer and dryer. Amenities included playgrounds, basketball courts, exterior pest control, lawn maintenance in the front yard, and common areas. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE have any available units?
6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE have?
Some of 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6636 GREEN ASH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

